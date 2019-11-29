Police increase patrols in Hailsham town centre after rise in anti-social behaviour

Police are appealing for the public to share information and help them tackle reports of anti-social behaviour in Hailsham.

Police said over the last four weeks, officers have seen an increase in anti-social behaviour in the town centre. This has included reports of young people throwing eggs at businesses.

According to police, officers have increased patrols in the area alongside Operation Blitz, which increases the police focus on anti-social behaviour at weekends.

Police are asking the public to report any incidents of anti-social behaviour in the town or provide information that could help identify those responsible.

Prevention officer PC Sarah Poplett said, “We are concerned about levels of anti-social behaviour in Hailsham town centre, as it is causing distress to many of our local business owners. We are supporting these victims and wish to make it clear that this behaviour will not be tolerated.

“We are keen to identify those responsible, and have stepped up our patrols in the area. However, the public can play their part too by reporting any anti-social behaviour to us, or letting us know if they have any information that could help with our investigation.”

Anyone wishing to report an incident, or who has any information, can report online or by calling 101, quoting 1273 of 20/11.