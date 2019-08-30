Police identify man found dead in a tent on Eastbourne beach

Sussex Police has identified a man found dead on a beach in Eastbourne earlier this week.

A spokesman for the police named the man, who was found in a tent at Cow Gap on Monday (August 26) as 33-year-old Paul Goodman from Eastbourne.

Police

The coroner's office has been informed and no suspicious circumstances have been identified, said the spokesman.

On Monday, the emergency services had rushed to the beach just before 1pm after reports of a man found unconscious in a tent.

Mr Goodman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Man found dead in tent on Eastbourne beach