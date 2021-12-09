Police hunting for wanted man who could be in Sussex - Dial 999 if you see him
Sussex Police officers are hunting for a man, who is wanted on recall to prison.
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 1:02 pm
Craig Line, 27, is known to have links to Sussex, Surrey and Wellingborough, police said.
A police spokesperson said: "He is described as being of large muscular build, around 6ft 1in with short brown hair, dark brown stubble and tattoos on both wrists — a crown on his inner right wrist and stars and the number 77 on his outer left wrist.
"Craig was last seen wearing a blue and black North Face jacket, dark tracksuit bottoms and black trainers."
Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Line.
Anyone with information is urged not to approach him but to call 999 quoting serial number 877 of 01/12.