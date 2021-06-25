Police hunt man over Eastbourne burglary spree
Sussex Police is looking for one man in connection with a number of burglaries in Eastbourne last week.
Officers received a report of a man breaking into a house in Mill Gap Road at 4.15am on June 16.
Police said when challenged by the victim, the suspect ran from the property with a wallet containing bank cards.
A second property in Mill Gap Road was also broken into in the early hours of June 16 but nothing was taken, said officers.
Further burglaries were reported on the same day at a garage and house in Prideaux Road where a wallet and handbag were taken, said Sussex Police.
According to police, a quantity of tools were also reported as stolen from a vehicle in Carew Road around 3am that day too.
The suspect is described by police as a white male of medium build thought to be in his 20s, wearing a dark blue baseball cap, dark mask, dark navy jacket, dark shorts, black socks and trainers and carrying a black rucksack.
Police believe the suspect spoke with a member of the public at a bus stop in Station Parade at about 7am that morning and officers are keen to trace this person as they may be able to help with enquiries.
Anyone with information or who witnessed what happened is urged to report online or call 101, quoting 177 of 16/06.