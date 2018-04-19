Police donation boosts Eastbourne hospital radio

Police in Eastbourne have helped their local hospital radio station, Radio DGH, to keep the records spinning with a £500 donation from the Police Property Act Fund.

This is made up of monies received by the police from property confiscated by order of the courts and then sold.

After Eastbourne, Lewes and Wealden prevention officer PC Ed Faulkner took to the air on the Afternoon Delight show with presenter David Watts.

He arranged for the contribution to be made, and it was duly and gratefully accepted by the station’s chairman, Tracey Alexander, police said.

During his broadcast, PC Faulkner spoke about the new policing model, how people can keep themselves safe from fraudsters and the ways in which modern techology allows officers to do more when out on patrol.

He said: “Radio DGH is a vital source of entertainment, information, and music, not only to patients at the hospital but lots of people in the community, too.

“No one likes to be in hospital and so the radio station is vital in helping to keep people’s spirits up.

“We were so pleased to receive the invitation to broadcast on the station, and I am grateful to David for appearing on his show.

“We hope that this donation will help the radio to continue its great work, and to keep the music playing for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s impressive that the station is completely run by volunteers, and so any support we and the rest of the community can show them has to be a good thing.”