Police clamp down on drug trade in Eastbourne

The Sussex team, known as discovery, focused on young and other vulnerable people using the train lines to move drugs from place to place, known as county lines.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “At Eastbourne railway station Sussex officers, working with BTP, the Department for Work and Pensions, and Immigration Enforcement, carried out 13 stop searches, made two arrests of people wanted on warrant, carried out a community resolution outcome for possession of cannabis, and made three seizures of cannabis, again with the assistance of police dogs.

“Eight people were referred to the Department for Work and Pensions investigators for investigation of benefit fraud offences.

Sussex Police at Eastbourne railway station. SUS-210707-145738001

“Four people were referred to Immigration Enforcement for further investigation of their status in the UK.”

Detective sergeant Greg Montier said, “We’re seeing young people involved in county lines become a growing concern in East Sussex.

“One of our tactics is to conduct these highly visible targeted days to disrupt these gangs who try to operate on the railway lines and, by using partners from safeguarding units, offer the support vulnerable people need to disassociate themselves from these groups and drug criminality.