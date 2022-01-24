Police carry out knife sweeps across Eastbourne

Police carried out knife sweeps in local parks and open public spaces across Eastbourne this weekend (January 22–23).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said cadets conducted the sweeps.

The spokesperson added, “Supported by their leaders, cadets searched for discarded or hidden knives, and other potential weapons, as well as discussing the dangers of knife crime with passers by.”

Officers carrying out knife sweeps in Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220124-125811001

Police said they also did a number of knife sweeps in local parks, recovering one potential weapon across January 15–16.