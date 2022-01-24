Police carry out knife sweeps across Eastbourne
Police carried out knife sweeps in local parks and open public spaces across Eastbourne this weekend (January 22–23).
A Sussex Police spokesperson said cadets conducted the sweeps.
The spokesperson added, “Supported by their leaders, cadets searched for discarded or hidden knives, and other potential weapons, as well as discussing the dangers of knife crime with passers by.”
Last weekend (January 15–16) three people were arrested and charged on suspicion of possession of a bladed article in a public place, according to police.
Police said they also did a number of knife sweeps in local parks, recovering one potential weapon across January 15–16.
In November, Sussex Police brought police forces together from across the county for a week of action against knife crime.
A game was also created following research by Sussex Police around the topic of young people and knife crime.
‘A Game of Knife or Life’ stimulates conservation around knife crime and signposts young people to support services.