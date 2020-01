A police car has been involved in a collision with a civilian vehicle in Eastbourne.

Pictures from the scene in Whitley Road show a small blue Suzuki with a badly damaged front, left diagonally across the road.

Whitley Road, Eastbourne. Pic: Dan Jessup

A damaged police car can be seen alongside, which then appeared to have been lifted onto a truck for recovery.

An ambulance is also in attendance, but is not clear if anybody was injured in the collision.

Sussex Police has been contacted for more information.

