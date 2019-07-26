Police called to man wielding a ‘handgun’ in Eastbourne

Police were called to reports of a man wielding a handgun in Eastbourne last night (July 25).

Officers were sent to Victoria Drive after a group of students saw a man waving what was believed to be a handgun at them from a passing van just before 11pm.

Sussex Police said the area was searched but neither the man nor the van were not found.

A spokesperson for the force said, “It is not possible to say whether or not the object seen was a genuine firearm.”

