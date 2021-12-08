Police appeal for witnesses of Eastbourne collision to come forward

Police are appealing for information following a collision between a car and a cyclist in Eastbourne.

By Elliot Wright
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 4:40 pm

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Sunday, December 5 on the roundabout between Langney Rise and Princes Road.

The cyclist, a 20-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital before being discharged.

A number of people are believed to have been present at the time of the collision and officers would like to talk to any witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report it online, quoting serial 776 of 05/12.