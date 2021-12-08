Police appeal for witnesses of Eastbourne collision to come forward

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Sunday, December 5 on the roundabout between Langney Rise and Princes Road.

The cyclist, a 20-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital before being discharged.

A number of people are believed to have been present at the time of the collision and officers would like to talk to any witnesses.

