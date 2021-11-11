Police appeal again for witnesses to ‘serious assault’ at Eastbourne nightclub

Police said the victim was at Cameo in Langney Road between 11.30pm on Saturday, August 21 and 3am on Sunday, August 22.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, was with friends at the nightclub when he became involved in an altercation with four men, according to police.

Sussex Police in Eastbourne town centre. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-210309-154902001

“He was taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital and now requires specialist treatment.”

Police said a 38-year-old man has attended a voluntary interview, but officers believe more people are involved.

Investigating officer Fareed Camar said, “We would like to talk to anyone who was at the nightclub in Langney Road between 2am and 3.15am on the Sunday, August 22.”

Anyone with information who has not already contacted the police is asked to report it online or by calling 101 quoting serial 246 of 22/08.