Police appeal after ‘brazen’ spate of Eastbourne garage break-ins

Police are appealing for witnesses to a series of garage break-ins in Eastbourne.

Officers said they were called to Wannock Road on Tuesday (December 17) after several garages were found to have been burgled.

It is thought the offences happened between 6pm and 9pm that day, and that multiple offenders entered the block via the pedestrian access from Marine Parade, said police.

Items currently confirmed as stolen, according to police, include a silver Yamaha YP400 motorcycle and a black and silver specialised mountain bike.

Acting Police Sergeant James Bunkin said, “This was a busy time of day and would have taken a fair amount of effort on behalf of the offenders.

“It was a brazen act at a busy time of the day with high footfall and vehicular traffic.

“The victims are understandably upset and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time.”

Anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area, or who may have any further information about the incident, is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 47190218080.