Police and forensic officers seal off Eastbourne street after incident
Police and forensic officers were called to Eastbourne after a serious incident late on Monday (August 2).
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 7:35 am
Police were called to Firle Road, Eastbourne, to the rear of Buskers Bar, at about 10.20pm.
Ten police cars, the dog unit and the police helicopter were all sent to the scene.
Scene of crime officers (SOCO) arrived at the scene shortly after midnight, according to an eyewitness.
Sussex Police have been approached for comment.
More as we get it.
