Polegate man guilty of stalking a woman

A Polegate man has admitted causing harassment to a woman by turning up at her home and workplace, according to a court document.

James Green , 41, of Pevensey Road, Polegate, pleaded guilty to stalking a woman and causing her harassment by repeatedly calling and texting her and attending her place of work and home address uninvited and without permission.

The offence took place at Polegate between March 7 and March 16.

The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 50 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

