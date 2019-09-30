Polegate man guilty of making thousands of indecent images of children

A Polegate man has admitted making thousands of indecent images of children, with some in the most serious category, according to a court document.

Michael Brook, 56, of Wannock Drive, Polegate, indicated a plea of guilty to making 138 Category A indecent images of children. He pleaded guilty to making 227 category B indecent images of children and to making 35,299 category C indecent images of children. The offences took place at Polegate between November 16 2007 – November 6 2018. He also pleaded guilty to three further charges of making Category A, B and C indecent images of children at Polegate on July 2 2018.

He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on October 16 and released bail with the condition that he does not use a computer or any device capable of accessing the internet, unless it can retain a history of internet use and is made available for police inspection at any time.

See also: Man jailed for making threats to kill at Eastbourne

See also: Moth extinct in Britain since the 1960’s is now breeding in Sussex