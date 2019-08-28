Polegate man fined for using his car as a taxi

A Polegate man has been given a heavy fine for using his car as a private hire vehicle without a licence, according to a court document.

William Beckett, 54, of Lynholm Road, Polegate, was found guilty of two offences of using a silver Ford Tourneo car as a private hire vehicle without having a current licence. The offences took place in East Sussex between October 6 last year and January 7 this year. He was fined £1,000 for each offence and ordered to pay £476.26 in prosecution costs.

The verdict was proved in his absence.

