PICTURES: Body found near Heron’s Ghyll after man arrested in Eastbourne
A body believed to be that of a missing Uckfield teenager has been found in woodlands surrounding the Heron’s Ghyll area. All southbound traffic on the A26 was diverted through Ashdown Forest just before the site where the body of Marc Williams was found. Mr Williams’ body has now been removed from the area. A 19-year-old man was arrested in Eastbourne on Tuesday, June 1, on suspicion of murdering Mr Williams and remains in custody for questioning at this time, according to police.
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 3:25 pm
