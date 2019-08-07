Pevensey driver had taken cocktail of drugs

A Pevensey man caught driving after taking a combination of drugs including cocaine and the hallucinogen MDMA has been ordered to carry out unpaid work according to a court document.

Myles Meredith, 23, of Lambourn Avenue, Stone Cross, Pevensey, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa, on Dittons Road, Pevensey, on January 14, with the controlled drug MDMA in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with cocaine and benzoylecgonine in his blood stream on the same date.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for one year.

