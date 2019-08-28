‘Persistently antisocial’ Eastbourne man is jailed

A man who has “persistently indulged in anti-social behaviour” in Eastbourne has been jailed.

Police said Michael Edward Jones had previously been issued with an ASB injunction to try to curb his “aggressive attitude” towards members of the public, businesses and police officers in the town.

Meet Yoyo, the crime-fighting dog coming to Eastbourne

But the 48-year-old, of no fixed address, was found guilty of three separate breaches of the injunction on Thursday (August 22) and sentenced to 18 weeks’ imprisonment.

Jones failed to attend the hearing, before Hastings magistrates, but police officers quickly located him in Eastbourne town centre and he was arrested.

Sussex Police said his actions towards police have included verbal abuse, spitting and physical violence “almost always when drunk”. Others in Eastbourne have also been subjected to his anti-social behaviour.

The injunction carried various conditions to combat this, and when breached officers were determined to act.

Police helicopter search for missing student after bag found at Eastbourne cliffs

Inspector Rachel Barrow said, “It shows Sussex Police will not tolerate this kind of behaviour. Eastbourne should be a safe place for people to live in, work in and visit, and we will not hesitate to take action against persistent offenders.

“In this case, Mr Jones chose to disregard the orders placed on him by the court and rejected all offers of help. His behaviour continued in such places as Terminus Road and Eastbourne Job Centre Plus in full view of families and children.

“That is not acceptable and jailing him sends the right message that we want our community to be a safe place.”