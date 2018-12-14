Pair wanted for robbery in Eastbourne betting shop

Sussex Police are seeking the identities a man and woman in connection with an Eastbourne robbery last week.

Police said a man and a woman were using two gambling machines in William Hill in Terminus Road, Eastbourne, around 10pm on Wednesday December 5, when the woman jumped over the front counter to steal money from the till.

The staff member attempted to apprehend the woman but she escaped and she and the man left the premises.

The woman was described as white, 5’ 8”, in her mid-20s, of skinny build and was wearing a grey Superdry jacket with pink lettering, grey North Face tracksuit bottoms and black Air Max trainers.

The man was white, 5’ 4”, in his mid-20s and possibly wearing a hooded top and beanie hat.

If you recognise the pair or have any information call 101 quoting 1304 of 05/12.