Pair in court over Eastbourne Pier death

Two men charged in connection with the death of a worker who fell from Eastbourne Pier have been sent to Crown Court for trial.

Construction worker Stephen Penrice, 44, from Sandylonning, Netherton in Cumbria, was working on the fire damaged pier when he fell to his death in 2014.

Company director Michael Hawkins, 36, of Newton Drive, Blackpool and construction worker Paul Dixon, 52, of The Promenade, Mayport appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 16.

They were both been charged with gross negligence manslaughter and health and safety offences earlier this year.

Both men spoke only to confirm their names and addresses and neither entered a plea.

Solicitors for the men confirmed the firm MPM North West Ltd has been placed in liquidation and indicated no plea by the firm.

Both men were given unconditional bail and will appear in court again at Lewes for a pre-trial hearing on June 13.