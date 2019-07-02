Officers hunt Eastbourne 60-year-old who ‘failed to return to police station’

Police are trying to track down an Eastbourne man who ‘failed to return’ to the police station whilst on bail over criminal damage allegations.

Officers are keen to locate Derrick Matthews who was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

Matthews, 60, of no fixed address, was detained in April after the front door of a flat in Hyde Gardens was smashed, say police.

Officers said he was released on bail but has not kept to his bail conditions and has failed to attend the police station.

Police describe Matthews as white, 5’ 11” with short grey hair and green eyes. He has links to East Sussex.

If anyone sees him or knows where he is, report online or ring 101 quoting serial 1319 of 23/04, said police.