Noisy Eastbourne neighbour is prosecuted

A noisy Eastbourne neighbour has been fined for the second time in four months following complaints from nearby residents.

Cassie Waters of Ceylon Place was prosecuted by Eastbourne Borough Council after the authority said it received continued complaints about noise from her property.

She was fined £500 after failing to appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court, and also ordered to pay £555 costs and a victim surcharge of £50.

The court case on June 24 followed an earlier hearing in April when she was fined £270 for the same offence.

Councillor Jonathan Dow, cabinet member for place services, said, “The council will not hesitate to take enforcement action when the lives of our residents are being made a misery by the inconsiderate actions of others.

“Taking legal action is very much a last resort but regrettably there are some cases, such as this one, where we have no choice and have to prosecute.”