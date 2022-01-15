Sussex Police said officers received a report of an abandoned van on the A259 at Rottingdean shortly after 1am.

'Approximately an hour later'. a woman called police after a man turned up at her address in Brighton and was 'reportedly aggressive towards her'.

"Officers attended and located a 35-year-old man from Newhaven at the property," a police spokesperson said.

"He was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, making threats to damage or destroy property, and using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress."

As of 1pm, the man remained in police custody.

The van has since been recovered, police confirmed.