New bosses at Eastbourne and Wealden Police

Eastbourne and Wealden are to get two new district police commanders.

The Wealden district will benefit from dedicated district commander, Detective Chief Inspector Alasdair Henry providing what Sussex Polcie describes as closer oversight and liaison on the district where previously there was only one district commander responsible for Eastbourne, Lewes and Wealden.

DCI Henry said, “It is my intention to build on the fantastic work already completed by the local policing team. As the force lead for burglary prevention I want to focus on such crimes, especially in our rural communities. I am also keen to ensure that we continue to deal with anti-social behaviour on the district.”

The other district commander appointed is Chief Inspector Di Lewis for Eastbourne and Lewes.

Ch Insp Di Lewis said, “I have been a police officer for more than 26 years with a wealth of operational experience as well as supporting our staff through periods of significant change. In the early part of my career I worked as a sergeant at Uckfield, then on promotion to inspector at Gatwick. I worked as the inspector in charge of Sussex and Surrey Dog Unit and then as the head of alcohol licensing across Sussex working with partners to minimise the impact of alcohol on local communities.

“I am moving from a chief inspector role in our command and control department. I look forward to using my policing knowledge and experience to keep the communities of Eastbourne and Lewes safe.”

Chief Superintendent Tanya Jones said, “I am delighted to welcome Di Lewis as our district commander for Eastbourne and Lewes and DCI Alasdair Henry as the district commander for Wealden.

“Eastbourne, Lewes and Wealden is the only hub in Sussex that has three districts and so to have an additional district commander role for this area is an extremely welcome addition, allowing for more effective work to be carried out across all districts. My thanks go to Chief Inspector Anita Turner for all the hard work she has undertaken during her time as district commander for Eastbourne, Lewes and Wealden.

Sussex Police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne said, “Putting the Wealden, Lewes and Eastbourne area back under two commanders will provide much better policing oversight, engagement and resilience.”