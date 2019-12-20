Murder investigation launched as woman found dead in Sussex home

A murder investigation has been launched and a man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a Sussex home

A man from Crawley was arrested after the body of a woman was found in Crowborough on Wednesday (December 18).

Officers attended a property in Court Meadow Close, Rotherfield, following concerns for the welfare of a woman.

The body of a woman in her 50s was found.

A 35-year-old man from Crawley was arrested on Thursday afternoon (19 December) on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody while the investigation continues.

Detective chief inspector Alex Geldart, Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “This is a tragic incident and my thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim at this difficult time.

“This is a fast moving and complex investigation still involving many lines of enquiry.

“We have spoken to a number of people in the local area as part of our investigation already but we are still urging anyone who heard or saw anything unusual or out of place over the last few days to make contact with us.

“There will be an enhanced police presence in the area for the foreseeable time while we continue our enquiries. Please do speak to our officers if you have any concerns or would like to raise any information you believe may assist our investigation.

“Anyone with information can report it to us either online or call 101 quoting Operation Coppice. Alternatively, you can contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously.”