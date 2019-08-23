Most shocking crimes on railways in Sussex revealed
A bomb hoax, a child abduction and threats to kill are just some of the shocking crimes to have been committed on railways in Sussex.
Here is a roundup of some of the most shocking railway crimes from Sussex over the last few years, from information gathered by the JPIMedia Investigations team. Crimes on trains are usually recorded at the terminus location. Hover your mouse over the picture to read the full story.
1. Threaten with a blade - Horsham Railway Station
A report of someone being threatened with a blade or sharply pointed article in a public place was recorded at Horsham Railway Station at 10.45pm on February 1, 2018. The investigation was recorded as complete after no suspect was identified.
2. Endangering railway passengers - St Leonards Warrior Square
A report of someone Endangering Railway Passengers By Placing Anything On Railway was recorded at St Leonards Warrior Square at 7.53pm on October 18, 2018. The investigation was reported as complete with no suspect identified.