More than 25 arrests made in Eastbourne for offences including theft, assault and drug driving
More than 25 people were arrested in Eastbourne over the weekend (December 18–19) for offences including theft, assault and drug driving.
Police said other offences included being drunk and disorderly, being wanted on warrant and ABH.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Not only can driving under the influence of drink or drugs be extremely dangerous and affect your driving; alcohol and drug drivers put theirs and other people’s lives at risk.
“If you’re found to be over the drink-drive limit, and/or driving while impaired by drugs, you can receive: a criminal record, a maximum penalty of six months in prison, an unlimited fine and/or an automatic driving ban of at least one year – three years if you have been convicted twice in 10 years”
Residents who suspect someone is drink or drug driving regularly are urged to report it to police online or by calling 101.
Police are also encouraging members of the public who think someone is about to drive whilst under the influence of drink or drugs to call 999.