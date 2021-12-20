More than 25 arrests made in Eastbourne for offences including theft, assault and drug driving

Police said other offences included being drunk and disorderly, being wanted on warrant and ABH.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Not only can driving under the influence of drink or drugs be extremely dangerous and affect your driving; alcohol and drug drivers put theirs and other people’s lives at risk.

“If you’re found to be over the drink-drive limit, and/or driving while impaired by drugs, you can receive: a criminal record, a maximum penalty of six months in prison, an unlimited fine and/or an automatic driving ban of at least one year – three years if you have been convicted twice in 10 years”

Picture from Sussex Police SUS-211002-094135001

Residents who suspect someone is drink or drug driving regularly are urged to report it to police online or by calling 101.