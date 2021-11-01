More than 25 arrests made in Eastbourne for offences including stalking, assault and drink driving

More than 25 people were arrested in Eastbourne across the weekend for offences including stalking, assault and drink driving.

Arrests were also made for criminal damage, ABH and common assault, according to police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Stalking or harassment is unpleasant and malicious behaviour that causes upset and distress – and it’s something no one should put up with.

“Our website has information to help minimise your chances of becoming a target and advice to help prevent people accessing details about you.