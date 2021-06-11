More than 20 arrests made in Eastbourne this week

A spokesperson from Sussex Police, “Over 20 arrests have already been made this week across Eastbourne, for various offences including assault, criminal damage, drug supply and possession, and theft.

“If you see or hear anything we need to know about over the weekend, let us know.

“If your call is not urgent and can be reported through our 101 or website services, we ask you to do so in order to release the pressure on our emergency lines and resources - our online services offer you the option to self-report, which will be then be prioritised and actioned.”

Sussex Police. SUS-211003-192626001

“All emergencies, crime in action, or where there is a threat to life, always call 999.”

Sussex Police issued a warning to parents this week after seeing a trend of large gatherings of young people in the town.