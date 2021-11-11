Mobility scooter taken in Eastbourne burglary

A shed at a property off St Leonards Road was broken into between November 5-9, according to police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Unknown individual(s) have forced entry to the shed, and stolen a mobility scooter.

“There have been no further reported burglaries this week.”

Members of the public are asked to remain alert to any suspicious activity in their area, and to report any concerns to police online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.