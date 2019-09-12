Missing Surrey man found in Seaford

There are serious concerns for the safety of a man missing from Surrey who is thought to have travelled to the Seaford area.

Marcus Dubois, 38, was reported missing from his home on Wednesday (September 11) having not been seen since between 6 and 7am. He was seen at Seaford railway station on Thursday morning.

He was described as mixed race, 6' 1", of medium build, with dark hair and a 'lazy' left eye. He was wearing a black Superdry jacket with orange writing, dark trousers and dark work shoes. He was carrying a blue gym bag.

On Friday morning (September 13) Sussex Police said Marcus was found safe and well in Seaford on Thursday evening (September 12).