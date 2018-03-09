Missing Eastbourne teen returns home

An Eastbourne teenager who had not been seen since Saturday has returned home, police have said.

Officers were concerned for the welfare of Chloe Stevenson, 15, who had not been seen since Saturday (March 3).

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “We are pleased to say 15-year-old Chloe Stevenson from Eastbourne is no longer missing, having returned home of her own accord on Thursday (March 8), at 6.20pm.

“She had been absent since Saturday (March 3). Thanks to all who shared our concerns for her safety and well-being.”