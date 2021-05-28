Men guilty of double fatal Eastbourne house fire sentenced to life imprisonment

Jacob Barnard and Andrew Milne must serve a minimum of 36 and 34 years respectively, after being found guilty of the fire in Croxden Way just before 1am on July 10 2018.

The incident tragically claimed the lives of Gina Ingles, 34, and her son four-year-old son Milo Ingles-Bailey.

Gina’s partner Toby Jarrett, now 29, managed to escape through a first floor window and sustained serious injuries including severe burns.

Jacob Barnard and Andrew Milne. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-210528-172910001

Police say Barnard and Milne were each found guilty of two counts of murder and one of attempted murder by a jury, which returned its verdict following a six-week trial at Brighton Crown Court on May 27. Milne was also found guilty of possession of a prohibited weapon.

They were sentenced at the same court on Friday 28 May, police say.