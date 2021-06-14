Men break into parked vehicles in Eastbourne and Stone Cross
Police received two reports overnight of men breaking into parked vehicles.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 3:41 pm
The reports came from Eastbourne and Stone Cross and the men who entered the vehicles are still unknown.
A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “One reported at a property off Castle Bolton, Eastbourne and the other off Beaulieu Drive, Stone Cross, Pevensey.
“Having your car broken into and losing your things to thieves can be very distressing, always remember to double check you have locked your car, and car windows.”