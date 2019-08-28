Meet Yoyo, the illegal tobacco sniffer dog coming to Eastbourne

Yoyo may be adorable, but behind those cute spaniel eyes is a hardened crime-fighting canine, poised to hit the streets of Eastbourne and Hailsham.

People in both towns are being offered the opportunity to meet the four-legged sleuths, like Yoyo, sniffing out illegal tobacco sales in the area.

The tobacco detection dogs will be showing off their skills at public roadshow events hosted by East Sussex Trading Standards being held all next week (starting September 2).

They will be outside Halifax in Terminus Road on Monday and Tuesday (September 2 and 3), in Tesco car park in Lottbridge Drove on Wednesday (September 4), in the Asda Crumbles car park on Thursday (September 5), and next to Subway in Hailsham High Street on Friday (September 6).

They are being held from 10am to 3.30pm every day.

People can also find out about the effects of tobacco on health and provide information about illegal tobacco sales, so officers, accompanied by the dogs, can take enforcement action.

A similar series of events in Hastings and Bexhill earlier in August led to illegal tobacco products with a street value of around £1,300 being seized.

Cllr Bill Bentley, of East Sussex County Council, said, “We’ve had a great response at the events we’ve held so far and people love to come and meet the dogs.

“It’s also an opportunity for anyone who knows about counterfeit or illegal tobacco products being sold in and around Eastbourne and Hailsham to tell us about it so we can take action.

“Selling these kinds of products brings organised crime into our communities, undermines efforts to discourage smoking and in particular encourages tobacco use among young people due to cheaper prices.”

To anonymously report someone who is supplying or smuggling illegal tobacco, call 0300 999 6 999