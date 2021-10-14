Medical bag of suspected Eastbourne serial killer sells for £1,400

The medical bag and equipment of John Bodkin Adams. Photo by Jon Santa Cruz SUS-211014-092517001

The medical bag and equipment of suspected Eastbourne serial killer Dr John Bodkin Adams sold for a combined total of £2,500 – £1,400 for the bag and £1,100 for the contents.

Dr Bodkin Adams, an Eastbourne GP, was a convicted fraudster and suspected – although unproven – serial killer.

Between 1946 and 1956, 163 of his patients died while in comas, which was deemed to be worthy of investigation.

In addition, 132 out of 310 patients had left the doctor money or items in their wills including a Rolls Royce Silver Shadow.

Although Dr Bodkin Adams was acquitted for murder he was found guilty in a subsequent trial of 13 offences of prescription fraud, lying on cremation forms, obstructing a police search and failing to keep a dangerous drugs register.

Bodkin Adams, who died in 1983, was purported to be the richest GP in Britain.

His medical bag and contents were auctioned at Eastbourne Auctions on Wednesday (October 13).