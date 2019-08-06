Man wanted after burglary at paragliding centre

Police have released CCTV images of a suspect who is wanted in connection with a burglary at Fly Sussex paragliging centre near Beddingham.

The burglary is believed to have taken place on August 4 at 11.55pm, writes Logan MacLeod, and saw a large amount of stock, including paragliding equipment and accessories, stolen with the value of the damage and items estimated to be worth around £10,000.

Fly Sussex staff attended the premises, just off the A27, on August 5 at 9am where they discovered damaged to a skylight and window.

The suspect is white, skinny, in his early 20s, wearing a light coloured hoody with the hood up and a mask covering his face.

Anyone who recognises him, or who saw anything suspicious in the area around that time, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 323 of 05/08.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.