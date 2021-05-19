Man suffers ‘life-changing injuries’ after attack in Hampden Park
An investigation is underway after a man was attacked with a broken bottle in Eastbourne last night (Tuesday).
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 9:51 am
Updated
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 9:52 am
British Transport Police has released details of the incident which happened at around 7.1Opm at Hampden Park Railway Station.
Part of a platform was cordoned off as officers investigated.
A BTP spokesperson said, “Officers were called to Hampden Park station following reports of an assault with a broken bottle.
“The victim was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment for injuries which are believed to be life changing.
“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting ref 529 of 18/05/21.”