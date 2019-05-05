Man stabbed after fight in Eastbourne

A 20-year-old man was stabbed in Eastbourne last night after a fight broke out, police said.

The man was walking in The Avenue at about 8pm when he got into an altercation with a group of men, said police.

Police were called to the stabbing last night (May 4). Photo by Dan Jessup

Forensics were pictured at the crime scene last night (May 4). Here is how we broke the news earlier: Forensics team at scene of Eastbourne incident

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police were called to a report of a fight in The Avenue, Eastbourne, at about 8pm on Saturday (May 4).

“A man walking along the road got into an altercation with a group of men and fight broke out.

“The 20-year-old victim suffered a small puncture wound to his back caused by a small knife and an injury to his nose. He was taken to hospital for treatment. The injuries were not life threatening.

A Forensic scientist at the scene in Upper Avenue Road, Eastbourne last night. Photo by Dan Jessup

“Enquiries are ongoing. The suspect who is alleged to have stabbed the victim is described as white, aged about 19, 5ft 8in and was wearing a hoodie.

“He and the rest of the group ran off towards Upperton Road after the incident.

“Any witnesses or anyone with any information about the incident should report online www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/us/contact-us/provide-more-information-to-be-added-to-a-crime-report or ring 101 quoting serial 1096 of 04/05.”