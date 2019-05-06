Man’s face slashed in ‘frightening’ knife attack on A27 in Polegate

A man was subjected to a ‘frightening’ knife attack when he pulled over on the A27 in Polegate to assist a distressed woman standing in the layby.

The 30-year-old man was driving along the A27 eastbound when he saw the woman on the left hand side of the road before the Barley Mow pub and trying to flag down passing motorists at about 4.30pm on Sunday (May 5).

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack in Polegate

He pulled over to help her and was then grabbed from behind by a man who tried to search his pockets, police said.

He turned and saw the suspect had a small Stanley knife, police said, and was subsequently slashed to the face with the knife.

In fear of his safety he punched the man to the face, a police spokesman said, which caused the man to retreat and get into a vehicle parked in the layby with the woman.

They drove off continuing eastbound in a vehicle, police said, described as a small black Toyota, possibly an Aygo or a Yaris with an 07 registration. Nothing was stolen from the man, confirmed police.

The 30-year-old victim was treated at the scene by an ambulance crew for a cut to his face.

Detective Sergeant Amanda Hover said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the victim who stopped to help a woman who he believed was in distress.

“We are appealing for witnesses to this incident or information that may help identify the suspects or the vehicle they were driving.

“This happened at a busy time of day on the A27 and we believe there must be drivers who saw it. We would also like to hear from any motorists who may have dash cam footage of the incident.”

The man was described as 5ft 11in, aged in his mid-30s with short scruffy brown hair, clean shaven and was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, police said.

The woman was described as being aged in her 20s, 5ft 6in, slim, with brown hair in a bun and was wearing a red round neck jumper and skinny blue jeans.

People can report online or ring 101 quoting serial 846 of 05/05 if they can help with Sussex Police’s investigation.