Man’s appeal after £3,000 motorbike stolen in Eastbourne

An Eastbourne man is appealing for information after his motorbike was stolen from outside his home last night (September 8).

Mark Horne said at about 2.30am thieves broke the lock on his TM125 2 stroke and drove off with it from his home in Spring Lodge Close, Langney.

Have you seen this bike?

He said, “We have got two dogs, they woke everyone up. I went to look to see where the bike is and I could see and hear them ride off with the bike. They must have cut the locks.”

The 19-year-old said it was locked with another bike on top of it, but the thieves only took that one. He believes they put it in the back of a van.

Mark, who has only owned the motorbike – worth around £3,000 second hand – for about three months, said, “I don’t think it’s hit me yet. Hopefully with people’s help we can get it back.”

He is calling for anyone who saw anything or may have CCTV footage to contact police.