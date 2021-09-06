Man racially abused in Eastbourne

Police said the victim was near the Duke of Devonshire pub in Terminus Road when two men made racially offensive comments towards him.

Two men then followed the victim towards the town centre where he was assaulted, according to police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The incident happened between 5pm and 5.15pm on Wednesday, July 28. One of the suspects was wearing a red top while the other was wearing a black top.”

Sussex Police

PC Sean Trimby said, “The actions of these two men are abhorrent, and there is no place for hate crime in our community.

“We have carried out a number of enquiries as part of our investigation, and I would encourage anyone that witnessed this incident or has any information about it to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it online or by calling 101 quoting reference 213 of 29/07.