Man left with facial injuries after fight with teenagers near Eastbourne pier

A man has been left with facial injuries after a fight with a group of teenagers near Eastbourne pier, according to police.

According to Sussex Police, the 20-year-old victim was on the lower promenade on the west side of the pier on Wednesday, July 24, at about 6.40pm when he was approached by four youths aged between 14 and 17.

Sussex Police

They got into a fight with him and one of them assaulted him, cutting his lip, before they ran off, police said.

Police described the first suspect as about 5ft 5ins, with tanned skin, black curly hair with a goatee beard. He was wearing a red T-shirt, khaki coloured trousers and a Nike man bag, police added.

The second suspect had short brown hair and third one had short blond hair and was wearing a white T shirt, police said.

PC Ian Williams said: "There was lots of people around at the time of the incident and we are sure someone may have seen this happen. Please get in touch if you witnessed this or have any information."

If you help with our investigation report online or ring 101 quoting serial 1395 of 24/07.