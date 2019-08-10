Man in hospital after assault in Hailsham

A man has been taken to hospital with head injuries after being assaulted by a group of men in Hailsham, according to police.

A police spokesman said: "At this stage his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Bayham Road, Hailsham. 10-08-19

"It is understood that the victim and some of the attackers were known to each other and there is not thought to be a wider threat to the public."

Anyone who witnessed the attack or who has any other information relating to the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or report online quoting serial number 0987 of 10/08.

