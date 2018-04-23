Man hospitalised after Eastbourne robbery

Police are appealing for information after masked men went into a property in Eastbourne and stole money.

Two or three men went into a house in Norway Road at about 8.30pm on Saturday (April 14) and demanded money from the occupants, before making off with an amount of cash.

A 71-year-old man at the address was assaulted and had to attend Eastbourne District General Hospital to receive treatment but was later released.

Detective Constable Paul Kelly said: “This was a frightening experience for the victims, who we believe were targeted.

“We need help from any witnesses or anyone who was in the area around Norway Road and Allfrey Road who may have seen these men acting suspiciously or running from the scene.”

​Anyone with information should contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 1365 of 14/04.