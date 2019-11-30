Man 'forced into car' in Eastbourne: police arrest seven on suspicion of kidnap

Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap after a man was forced into a car in Eastbourne.

Police said the man was seen forced into a Vauxhall Corsa in the Hyde Gardens area of Eastbourne on Friday (November 29), at about 3.30pm.

The suspected kidnap happened in the Hyde Gardens area of Eastbourne. Picture: Google Street View

The victim was then seen to escape from the black vehicle and run through the Lushington Lane area. However, police said he has not been located or identified at this time.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Police officers made seven arrests and seized two vehicles in connection with the incident, the second vehicle being a white BMW car seen nearby.

"Four men aged 20, 22, 25 and 43 and three women, two aged 21 and one aged 43 were all arrested on suspicion of kidnap. They all remain in custody."

Detective Sergeant Tod Stewart said: "There is no threat to the wider public and we believe those involved are all known to each other. We are keen to hear from any witnesses to the incident and any information as to who the victim is."

If can people can help the investigation please report online or ring 101 quoting serial 922 of 29/11.