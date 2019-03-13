Man cleared of Sussex attempted murder after his girlfriend had throat slit in stabbing frenzy

A Sussex man has been found not guilty of attempted murder in connection with a savage stabbing attack in Shoreham.

Liam Hanley, 32, of no fixed address and unemployed, was accused of trying to kill his girlfriend in a savage knife attack in Shoreham last year.

The attack happened in Sussex Wharf in Shoreham last year

He was today found not guilty of attempted murder, but convicted of another charge.

Hanley was accused of carrying out savage attempted murder

Sarah Harries suffered up to 39 stab wounds including having her throat slit, according to the prosecution.

She told the trial that Hanley attacked her in the bathroom with a kitchen knife.

Sarah Harries suffered extensive injuries in the terrifying stabbing incident

In her police interview she described how Hanley walked into the bathroom with a strange look on his face she had never seen before.

“That was what really scared me.

“I did not have a chance to think. He grabbed my hair and slit my throat.”

Hanley: 'The reason for the attack was completely on her behalf.'

Giving evidence at his trial, Hanley told the jury it was Miss Harries who attacked him in the bathroom with a knife, resulting in a ‘tussle’ over the knife which finally ended in the kitchen.

At the trial at Lewes Crown Court, defence barrister Rebecca Upton asked whether he had ‘repeatedly and deliberately injured’ Miss Harries that day.

Hanley told the court: “I did end up injuring her in the struggle with the knife in the flat.” However he said: “The reason for the attack was completely on her behalf.”

Jury sent out on Monday

Following two weeks of evidence Judge Christine Henson QC summed up the trial for the jury on Monday.

Jurors were then sent out on Monday afternoon to consider their verdict.

Today they announced that Hanley has been found not guilty of attempted murder.

However he was found guilty of another charge.

Hanley cleared of attempted murder, convicted of alternative charge

After several days' deliberation, jurors announced their verdict this afternoon.

Hanley was found not guilty of attempted murder.

He was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is due to be sentenced on May 10.