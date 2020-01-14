Man charged and named following Eastbourne assault

Police have charged a man in relation to an incident in Parkfield Avenue, Eastbourne, on Monday afternoon (January 13).

Officers were called at 2.41pm due to concerns for two women inside a property. A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault, police said.

Police stock image

Connor Attridge, 26, unemployed, of Hyde Gardens, Eastbourne, has now been charged with three counts of assault, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a Class A drug (cocaine).

He is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning (January 15).

Police are not seeking any further suspects in relation to this matter and would like to thank the public for all their assistance in relation to this incident.