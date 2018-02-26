Man charged after raid in Kings Drive

A man has been arrested and charged following a raid on a house in Eastbourne on Monday (February 19).

Police officers executed a warrant at the property in Kings Drive early in the evening.

Sussex Police said Andrew Lovell, 50, of Caroline Way, Eastbourne, has been charged with two counts of being concerned in the production of a class B drug, cannabis.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday March 21.

A second man, who is 31-years-old and who police said is from Eastbourne, was arrested on suspicion of concerned in the production of a Class B drug, cannabis, and the possession or control of identity documents with intent to commit fraud.

A police spokesperson said the man was not charged for the offences, but later released into the custody of Immigration Enforcement officers.